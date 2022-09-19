York County happenings: Arrest made; film series; YMCA festival; Saturday in the Park

Staff report

Sought by police

18-year-old arrested in choking incident

An 18-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant for a number of charges was taken into custody Wednesday by Northern York County Regional Police.

Adam Lee Harvey was located at a home in Dover Township around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and arrested by Northern York County officers.

Harvey was charged with strangulation; harassment; purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor or malt brewed beverages; and public drunkenness.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 25 at around 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pine Court in Jackson Township. Investigators allege that Harvey struck and choked a 17-year-old girl.

Harvey was arraigned before Magisterial Court Judge Thomas J. Reilly Wednesday. Harvey’s bail was set at $25,000.

A preliminary hearing for Harvey on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 29.

York College

Film series begins Thursday

York College will host a cultural film series featuring "West Side Story," "Cutting it in Comedy" and "Gattaca" beginning on Thursday.

All films are open and free to the public and will be screened in Room 218 of the Humanities Center on the campus.

Steve Spielberg's "West Side Story" will be screened at 7 p.m. Thursday. The movie will be introduced and followed by a question and answer session from a music faculty member.

"Cutting it in Comedy" will be be screened at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, followed by a talk from Emmy-winning director and editor Kabir Akhtar.

"Gattaca" will be screened at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, with an introduction from an English faculty member.

For more information, visit www.ycp.edu/.

YMCA of the Roses

Autumn Dash 5K and fall festival

The YMCA of the Roses will be holding a Autumn Dash 5K and fall festival on Saturday at the W. Dale Brougher Foundation, 100 Constitution Drive in Shrewsbury.

The run will begin at 8:30 a.m., while the fall festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To register for the run or more information on the event, visit autumn.rosesymca.org.

Springettsbury Township

Saturday in the Park

Springettsbury Township will holds its annual Saturday in the Park this Saturday at Springettsbury Park, 1501 Mount Zion Road.

The event starts at 9 a.m. with various sports tournaments taking place, followed by a carnival from noon-4 p.m. There will be entertainment on the amphitheater from noon to 7:30 p.m., and the night ending with a fireworks show at 7:40 p.m.

Numerous food trucks will also be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For a complete listing of all activities taking place, visit www.springettsbury.com/.