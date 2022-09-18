York County happenings: Man dies in crash; car sought; Resource Fair

Staff report

Jackson Township

Man dies in crash

A man was found dead at the scene of a crash Saturday evening in Jackson Township, the York County coroner said.

The man, whose name has not been released yet, was not wearing his seatbelt when he crashed into a parked car at 1020 Hanover Road, the coroner announced.

"Though the airbags deployed, the deceased appeared to have not had any significant physical trauma," the coroner said in a news release. "It appears he likely had a medical event that occurred while he was driving."

A routine toxicology was obtained, and results were pending as of Sunday.

Northern York County Regional Police is investigating.

York City Police

Looking for car connected to homicide

York City Police investigating the Sept. 11 shooting death of a 26-year-old man are seeking the public’s help locating a silver 2020 to 2022 Nissan sedan with tinted windows and some moderate damage to the front end.

Police suspect the car is connected to the homicide of Lykeem Bethune. The car has some moderate damage to the front end. The hood is buckled on the driver’s side and it has a loose front bumper.

Those with information about the vehicle can contact York City Police through the Crimewatch app or at yorkcitypolice.com.

Tips can also be emailed to York City Police Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or you can call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or call directly to the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

All tips given to police can be done anonymously.

York City Police found Bethune, 26, shot in the area of East Jackson Street and South Court Street around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 11.

He was transported to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died Monday afternoon. An autopsy completed by the York County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday confirmed that Bethune died from multiple gunshot wounds.

It was the 16th homicide to occur in York City since the first of the year.

York City

Resource Fair on Wednesday

The York Community Resource Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to the rear of of 317 W. Market St. in York City

Among the services and resources scheduled to be on hand are:

Rapid HIV testing

Sexually transmitted infection resources and risk reduction supplies

Blood pressure screenings

COVID-19 resources

LGBTQIA+ resources

WellSpan Community Resources

Horizon/Advance Care Planning

Substance use services

Housing and shelter resources

Medical and dental resources

Insurance

Narcan

Giveaways and much more

The event will take place rain or shine.

The Resource Fair is sponsored by the York City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Rainbow Rose Center, Bell Socialization Services, WellSpan Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Friends and Neighbors or Pennsylvania Inc., Family First Health, Women’s Care Center and the York City Bureau of Health.

East Manchester Twp.

Vandals cause damage at cemetery

Vandals caused damage at a cemetery in East Manchester Township, police said.

Roughly 35 to 40 gravestones were knocked over at Starview Union Cemetery, located in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to police.

York County Regional Police said the vandalism happened the evening of Sept. 10.

As a result of the incident, many stones are now broken, police said.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact York County Regional Police at 717-747-0716, ext. 134.

People leaving tips can remain anonymous.