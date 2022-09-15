York County happenings: Benefits for YCPD, sheriff's K-9 unit; safety seat check

Staff report

Coroner's office

Man dies 25 days after collision

An 81-year-old Springettsbury Township man died 25 days after being involved in a head-on collision.

According to a report from the York County Coroner's Office, Delmar Sipes died just after 8 p.m. Sunday at WellSpan York Hospital.

Sipes was in a head-on collision Aug. 17 in the 2600 block of Sherman Street. Sipes was driving when the driver of another vehicle crossed into his lane and struck his vehicle.

Deputy coroner Kayla Starner was dispatched to the hospital to certify the death.

A routine blood toxicology was taken. Results of that test are pending.

Office Alternative Workspace

Chicken barbecue benefits YCPD

The Office Alternative Workspace will hold a chicken barbecue to benefit the York City Police Department, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the company's new location, 800 E King St.

Proceeds will go to the Officer Wellness Division.

The meals will be cooked by Miller's BBQ and include a half chicken, baked potato, applesauce, and a dinner roll with butter.

Tickets are $12 and available at https://www.eventcreate.com/e/chicken-bbqbenefiting-york. Paper tickets are also available by calling or texting 717-855-0861.

St. Paul's United Church of Christ

Order soup for soup sale

St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 2173 Stoverstown Road in Spring Grove, will be holding a drive-thru soup sale from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24.

The sale will feature: chicken corn, ham and bean and gluten-free chicken soups.

Individuals interested must pre-order before Saturday. For more information or to place an order, call 717-225-4497.

Spaghetti dinner

Fundraiser for Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the York County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Old Main building at the York Expo Center.

All the dogs handled by the York County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to meet the public. There will also be a silent auction, a mini touch-a-truck event, DJ, a photo booth and more.

Dinner tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets for the event are limited.

For more information or to help support the K-9s with donations or sponsorships, contact Lt. David Godfrey at dmgodfrey@yorkcountypa.gov.

Spring Garden Township

Free child car safety seat check

A free children’s car safety seat checkup is being conducted by the Spring Garden Township Police Department from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the police station, 340 Tri Hill Road.

Safe Kids York County and Center for Traffic Safety will also be on hand for the event to mark Child Passenger Safety Week 2022.

Nationally certified technicians will be on hand to help properly install your child’s car seat or booster seat.

Bring the car seat instructions for your visit and be prepared to install the car seat with guidance from the technician.

For questions about car seats and/or information about other car seat checkup sites, contact Safe Kids York County at 888-232-SAFE (7233).