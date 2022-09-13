York County happenings: Community cat conversation; walk in Littlestown

Staff report

York County SPCA

Community cat conversation

The York County SPCA will host a conversation about saving community cats, 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the Bill Simpson Room at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St.

In 2020, the SPCA put into place a new policy targeted for community cats, and it is bringing in Audrey Lodato of Best Friends Animal Society, a national leading animal advocacy group, to discuss the impact of this policy, the challenges being faced and how the community can help the SPCA move forward.

This event will be simultaneously cast on the YC SPCA Facebook page and on White Rose Community Television.

White Rose Wanderers

Walking in Littlestown

A walk event sponsored by the York White Rose Wanderers starts at 8 a.m. Saturday in Littlestown, Adams County.

The sign up and start line will be located at 151 Lakeview Drive.

All are welcome to participate in the walk or run for free. For participants in the IVV/AVA credit program, the cost is $3 to get the book stamped.

The walk will be on sidewalks and streets in the Littlestown area where strollers or medium wheelchairs are acceptable. Pets are allowed except in the cemetery.

For more information, call Jim Myers at 717-633-7268 or email JTM4321@comcast.net.