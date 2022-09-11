York County happenings: Book sale; food drive; Tap Talk; hiring fair

Staff report

Windy Hill on the Campus

Open house, ball, party planned

The Windy Hill on the Campus Center, 1472 Roths Church Road in Spring Grove, will be holding the following events this month:

Open house, beginning at 10 a.m. Monday

End of the summer ball, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21

Chair volleyball game and ice cream social with state Rep. Seth Grove, R-Dover Township, and state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, for members

Birthday and anniversary party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

For more information on any of these events, visit Windyhillonthecampus.org.

Friends of Dover Library

Books, plants and bake sale

The Friends of Dover Library will be holding a books, plants and bake sale, Wednesday through Sunday at Brookside Park, 4054 Fox Run Road in Dover.

Hours of the sale are: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Gently used books, plants and baked goods will be available for sale. Proceeds will go to the Dover Community Library.

York Jewish Community Center

Food drive begins Thursday

The York Jewish Community Center, 2000 Hollywood Drive, will be holding a food drive from Thursday through Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Individuals can place nonperishable food items in the collection bins located in the center’s main lobby during normal business hours.

For more information, visit yorkjcc.org/FoodDrive.

Penn State Master Watershed Stewards

Tap Talk: New Weather Normals

The Penn State Master Watershed Stewards will be holding a tap talk on new weather normals, 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Collusion Tapworks, 105 S. Howard St. in York City.

The event is free and is for ages 21 and up.

For more information or to register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/tap-talks-new-weather-normals.

PeoplesBank Park

York Hiring Fair on Thursday

SportsRadio 98.9 FM WOYK 1350 and the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA) are conducting the year’s third and final York Hiring Fair, noon-4 p.m. Thursday at PeoplesBank Park.

Nearly 60 companies have signed up to participate, including Allied Universal, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Family First Health, F&S Transportation, FedEx Ground, Hollywood York Casino, Margaret E. Moul Home, Primerica Advisors, Sauder Eggs, Shipley Energy, Starbucks Roasting Plant and Distribution Center, The County of York, UPS, York Concrete and Yorktowne Hotel.

PeoplesBank Park is located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in downtown York and accessible by Rabbit Transit Route 2 and Route 6.