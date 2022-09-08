York County happenings: Starwatch; concealed carry; classes for seniors

Staff report

Coroner’s office

Looking for family of Hanover woman

The York County Coroner's office is looking for the next of kin for Anastasia Ortega, a woman in her 40s who died in Hanover last week.

In a tweet, the office said they believe Ortega has living relatives, but the office has not been able to reach them.

Anyone with information should call 717-840-7617.

York County Astronomical Society

Free starwatch

The York County Astronomical Society will be holding a free public starwatch event, 8-10 p.m. Saturday at their observatory in John C. Rudy Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

Attendees will be guided on a tour of the sky through one of the club's telescopes.

For more information, visit www.astroyork.com.

Grove and Keefer

Concealed carry seminar

Pennsylvania state Reps. Seth Grove, R-Dover Township, and Dawn Keefer, R-Carroll Township, will be jointly holding a concealed carry seminar on Saturday.

The seminar will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the West Manchester Farmers and Sportsman's Association, 4900 Pine Hill Road.

Individuals will learn more about their rights and responsibilities as gun owners.

To register for the event or get more information, visit RepKeefer.com or RepGrove.com.

York County Agency on Aging

Fall classes starting soon

The York County Agency on Aging will be holding the following fall classes for seniors to help them with balance, body strength and flexibility.

A Matter of Balance

1-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept 14-Nov. 2, at The W. Dale Brougher Foundation YMCA, 100 Constitution Ave. in Shrewsbury. To register for this class, call WellSpan at 717-851-3500.

1-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 31-Nov. 23 at the York Township Park Building, 25 Oak St. To register, call Faye at 717-852-4902 ext. 1044 by Oct. 20.

Tuesday, Nov. 1-Thursday, Dec. 1, eight sessions, 10 a.m.-noon on varying days at Spry Church, 65 School St. To register, call Faye at 717-852-4902 ext. 1044 by Oct. 20.

Healthy Steps