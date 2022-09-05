York County happenings: Family sought; no parking on sidewalk; art exhibit

Staff report

Coroner's office

Looking for man's family

The York County Coroner's Office is seeking the next-of-kin for a Manchester Township man who died this week at his residence.

Most of Pedro Vega-Rodriguez's family is believed to be deceased, the coroner's office reported, but is seeking any relatives.

If you know or think you know any of Vega-Rodriguez's next-of-kin, contact the York County Coroner's Office at 717-840-7617.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Penn Township

Don't park on the sidewalk, police warn

Parking on a sidewalk in Penn Township will get you a ticket, according to the township’s police department.

The department issued a statement saying township officers will be aggressively enforcing a statute that states it is illegal to park a vehicle on a sidewalk.

Those in violation of the law will receive a $15 parking ticket. If the parking ticket is not paid, another citation will be filed through the magistrate’s office, and it will cost you $100.

Police departments

Testing for new officers

Area police departments that are part of the Metropolitan York Police Testing Consortium will have testing for potential new officers on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The testing will begin at 9 a.m. at the York County School of Technology, 2179 S. Queen St. in York Township. Doors will open at 8 a.m. to complete registration.

The application deadline is Friday, Sept. 23.

The consortium is a group of eight police departments from York County that work together in recruiting, testing and hiring new officers.

Departments that are part of the consortium include Hanover Borough, Penn Township, Southern Regional, Spring Garden Township, Springettsbury Township, West Manchester Township, West York Borough and York County Regional.

For additional information or to register, visit www.yorkpolicejobs.org.

York College

Art of Jeremy Tarr on exhibit

York College is holding a solo art exhibition in Wolf Hall located on their main campus from artist Jeremy Tarr through Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The exhibition includes video, sculpture, painting and photography dealing with the abandonment and decay of post-industrial settings in a landscape left in the wake of late capitalism.

This event is open and free to the public.

For more information, visit https://yorkcollegegalleries.com/future-exhibitions/.

Calvary Bible Church

Men's summit

The Calvary Bible Church located at 603 Wilson Ave. in Hanover will be holding a men's summit, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Guest speaker Todd Wilson will discuss how to love and live a dangerous Christian life.

Cost to attend is $40 for men and $20 for teen boys, and $20 to attend one day only.

For more information or to register, visit https://cbchanover.org/.