York County happenings: Trash collection changes; no bus service on holiday

Staff report

York City

Trash collection changes for holiday

Curbside collections in York City of trash, recycling and yard waste will be delayed one day all week next week because of Monday's Labor Day holiday.

For the holiday week only, Monday collections will occur on Tuesday while Tuesday collections will take place on Wednesday. Thursday collections will take place on Friday and Friday collections will take place on Saturday, the city announced.

For specific questions about the collection schedule, contact the Public Works Department at 717-849-2245.

Additionally, York City offices will be closed on Monday for Labor Day.

Rabbit Transit

No bus service Monday

Rabbit Transit will not operate any paratransit, fixed route, rabbitEXPRESS or Stop Hopper service on Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Service will resume at the regularly scheduled time on Tuesday. For more information, call the Customer Service Center at 1-800-632-9063.