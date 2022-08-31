York County happenings: Golf tournament; 5K run; Hanover Chili Cook-off

Staff report

York Catholic

Register for golf tournament by Friday

York Catholic Middle & High School is holding its 32nd Annual Golf Tournament Monday, Sept. 26, at the Out Door Country Club in Manchester Township.

The four-person scramble tournament starts with check in at 8:30 a.m. that day, with play beginning at 9 a.m. Cost is $125 per person and includes greens fee, cart rental, refreshments on the course, lunch and prizes. Proceeds benefit the York Catholic Fund. Sponsorships are available.

Registration for the event closes Friday.

For more information or to register, contact Laurie Moir at 717-846-8871, ext. 1322 or lmoir@yorkcatholic.org.

York City Council

Tuesday meeting canceled

York City Council has canceled its next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, because of a death in city clerk Dianna Thompson-Mitchell's family, according to a news release.

The next meeting of the York City Council is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the York City Hall Council Chambers, 101 S. George St. Meetings are streamed on the White Rose Community TV YouTube channel and on the City of York Facebook page.

Not One More York Chapter

5K run/walk for recovery

Not One More York Chapter will be holding a 5K run/walk for recovery at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at John C. Rudy Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

Cost to sign up is $25 for adults and $10 for children.

Following the run, kickball, a vendor fair, music and food trucks will also be able.

Online registration for the race will continue through Saturday and can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/York/NotOneMoreYorkChapter5KRunWalkforRecovery.

Exchange Club of Hanover

Hanover Chili Cook Off

The Exchange Club of Hanover will be hosting the 26th Annual Hanover Chili Cook-Off, 11 a.m-5 p.m. Sunday at the Moul Field Complex, 151 Moul Ave. in Hanover.

Activities will include chili eating, music, face painting and entertainment plus food, soda and beer concessions.

Cost of tickets is $10 in advance, $12 at the door (cash only), free for children under 12 and active military with ID.

For more information or advance tickets, visit www.hanoverchilicookoff.com.