York County happenings: WWII encampment; York Catholic events

Staff report

Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village

World War II Encampment

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village, 1258 Muddy Creek Forks in Airville, will be holding a free World War II encampment weekend.

The village will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Military vehicles including: jeeps, motorcycles and trucks will be on display, along with period reenactors.

Train rides will also be taking place both days. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for children.

For more information or to order advance train ride tickets, visit www.MaAndPaRailroad.com.

York Catholic Middle and High School

Several events coming up

York Catholic Middle and High School, 601 E. Springettsbury Ave., will be holding the following upcoming events: We Are YC Celebration, Capital Campaign Ribbon Cutting, and Futures Events.

The Capital Campaign Ribbon Cutting will be held at 11 a.m. Monday to mark the completion of the middle school's renovations.

The We Are YC Celebration will take place 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 . Food, games, silent auction and other festivities will take place. Reservations are required.

A futures cheer clinic will be held for students in grades K-6 from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, and a futures band clinic will be held 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 for students in grades 4-6.

For more information or to register for any of these events, visit https://yorkcatholic.org/.

