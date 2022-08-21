York County happenings: Bridge work set; man dies in crash

Staff report

Queen Street

Bridge work to begin Monday night

Work on the damaged Queen Street overpass is slated to begin Monday night, and late-night and early morning drivers on Interstate 83 are reminded to expect traffic disruptions.

The state Department of Transportation said I-83 lane restrictions at the Queen Street overpass will start at 9 p.m. Monday and continue through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The lane restrictions are needed so the contractor — J.D. Eckman, Inc, of Atglen, Pennsylvania — can verify measurements on the bridge as it prepares to repair damage done to the overpass when it was hit by an 18-wheeler in February.

The right lane on both the northbound and southbound sides of I-83 will be closed Monday night, and the left lane on the northbound side of I-83 will be closed Tuesday night so the work can be completed. PennDOT advised that drivers in the area at those times should be alert and drive with caution.

An updated work schedule will be provided by PennDOT as the project progresses.

West Manchester Township

Man dies in multi-vehicle crash

A 37-year-old man died in a vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in West Manchester Township, the York County Coroner reported.

The victim, whose name has not been released, hit several other vehicles, resulting in a multi-vehicle crash at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the Route 30 and Trinity Road traffic signal in West Manchester Township, according to the coroner.

This crash set off a "chain of events" with several other vehicles. The condition of others involved, however, is not known by the York County Coroner's office.

The man was found dead at the scene — and it is unknown at this time what caused him to initially lose control of his vehicle, the coroner reported.

An autopsy will be scheduled this week at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Next of kin was notified, and additional details will be released after the autopsy, the coroner said.