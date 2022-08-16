York County happenings: Document shredding; tree and shrub sale; scholarship

Staff report

Hanover

Document shredding and license plate event

State Rep. Kate A. Klunk, R-Hanover, will be holding a document-shredding event and hard-to-read license plate event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 118 Carlisle St. in Hanover.

Registration is not required for the document shredding event, but registration is needed for the license plate portion.

For more information or to register, visit www.RepKlunk.com/Events or call 717-630-8942.

Master Watershed Stewards

Fall tree and shrub sale

The Penn State Extension Master Watershed Stewards Program is holding its annual fall tree and shrub sale through Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The sale features 28 different native trees and scrubs.

Orders can be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the York County Parks Headquarters, 400 Mundis Race Road.

For more information or to order, visit https://extension.psu.edu/mws-tree-sale.

Mid-Atlantic Air Museum

Scholarship honors New Park woman

The Mid-Atlantic Air Museum has announced a new memorial scholarship at Penn College of Technology honoring the late Brenda Saylor of New Park.

The Brenda E. Saylor AMT Memorial Scholarship will provide educational materials to students in central Pennsylvania, with an emphasis on those from York and Berks counties.

Saylor was a 1997 graduate at Penn College and became the primary mechanic and restoration specialist at the museum in 1998. She remained at the job until her death last May.