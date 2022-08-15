York County happenings: Coroner seeks family; Circus Dreams; volunteers needed

Staff report

Coroner's office

Seeking family of York City man

The York County Coroner’s Office is reaching out for help in finding the family of a deceased man.

Richard Hendricks, of York City, died of natural causes recently, the office said in a tweet Monday. But staff apparently have been unable to locate and contact his immediate family.

The tweet asks anybody who has information on how to reach Hendricks’ next of kin to call the coroner’s office at 717-840-7617.

No other details were released.

Red Lion

Circus Dreams at senior center

Golden Connections Community Senior Center, 20 Gotham Place in Red Lion, will be holding a public celebration of its Circus Dreams program on Wednesday.

Senior participants ages 65-90+ spent the past 14 weeks learning theatrical clowning, juggling, hooping, feats of balance and poi spinning, and creating their own circus props for the program.

The public performance begins at 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.york365.com.

Volunteer opportunities

Pappus House needs caregivers

Pappus House, located at 253 Cherry St., has announced volunteer opportunities are now available to provide care for residents with end-of-life at-home care.

Duties may include direct care, small meal preparation, yard work and cleaning.

Individuals need to be 21 years old and over.

For more information and to fill out an application, visit www.pappushouse.org.

Spry Church

Food boxes available

Spry Church, 50 School St., continues to distribute weekly food boxes to needy individuals and families.

Individuals are asked to call 717-741-1429 or visit sprychurch.com before 4 p.m. Wednesday to then pick up a box between 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday.

For individuals unable to pick up on Thursday morning, the pantry will be open 6-7 p.m. the second Monday of each month.

Reservation for a box are asked to be made by 3 p.m. on the second Monday.