York County happenings: Ales for Tails; donate coats and books; classic cars; auditions

Staff report

Buy Local Coalition

Ales for Tails

The Buy Local Coalition will be holding an Ales for Tails event, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Gift Horse Brewing 117 N. George St.

The event will benefit the Northeast Boston Terrier Rescue and will feature an agility course race between Buy Local Coalition president Carmine Pantano and Boston terrier Tiny Tim at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit www.BuyLocalYork.com.

Coats of Friendship

Stuff the Storage Unit event

Local nonprofit Coats of Friendship will be holding a Stuff the Storage Unit event at noon Saturday at the York Dispatch office,1891 Loucks Road.

Individuals are invited to drop off coats, knit hats, gloves, scarves and other warm items for the area homeless.

Men's, women's and children's items will be accepted.

Cross Keys Village

Classic car show and chicken barbecue

Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford, will be holding a classic car show and drive-thru chicken barbecue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Registration cost to enter a car in the show is $10 ahead of time and $12 day of the event.

For more information or to register, contact Larry Rohrbach at 717-880-3058 or larryrohrbach@comcast.net.

Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village

Early American auto day

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village, 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road in Airville, will hold an early American auto day from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.

The event on the museum grounds is free and open to the public. Tours of the historic village and train excursions will also be available for purchase.

For more information on the event or to purchase advance train tickets, visit www.MaAndPaRailroad.com.

Dover Community Library

Book collection

The Dover Community Library will be holding a book collection, 5-7 p.m. Monday at Lehr Park, 3700 Davidsburg Road in Dover.

Individuals are asked to only bring gently used books. Magazines and encyclopedias will not be accepted.

Donations from the collection will go toward the library's upcoming fall book sale.

Auditions

York County Gospel Choir

The York County Gospel Choir will be holding open auditions at the Church of the Open Door's West York location, 8 Carlisle Court.

Auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Room 102 of the church. No experience is needed.

For more information, call Cheryl at 717-659-7288.

