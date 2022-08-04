York County happenings: Victim named; 'All's Well That Ends Well'; job fair

Staff report

York County coroner

Homicide victim identified

The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of the 15th homicide victim in York City this year.

Leonard Johnson, 37, of the 200 block of North Man Street, Manchester, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy conducted Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Johnson was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m. Monday, according to the coroner's office. York City Police are investigating the shooting. Johnson was found at the 300 block of Miller Lane in York City.

The next of kin has been notified about the death , the coroner's office said.

The homicide is the 20th in York County and the 15th in York City this year, according to the office. Both numbers exceed the 2021 totals. Two other homicide victims were injured in Adams County and died in York County, according to the office.

OrangeMite Studios

'All's Well That Ends Well'

OrangeMite Studios presents Shakespeare's "All's Well That Ends Well," Friday through Aug. 13 at John Rudy County Park.

The production has a twist, setting the comedy in the fictional Camp Wellington where the campers learn from an enthusiastic park ranger who shares "The Ornithology of Shakespeare" while they strengthen their relationships to each other and the natural world.

Showtimes are 6:30 p.m. each Friday and Saturday. The performance is free, with a suggested donation of $10 per audience member. OrangeMite is joined by the York County Audubon Society, which will give out birding guides to the audience.

For more information, visit orangemite.org.

York Suburban School District

Job fair

The York Suburban School District will be holding a job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the York Suburban Middle School located at 455 Sundale Dr. in York.

On site interviews will be conducted for the following positions: paraprofessionals; custodian; substitute teachers; food staff position; support staff substitute; classroom monitors.

For more information, call 717-885-1125.