York County happenings: Anti-Human Trafficking Health Fair
Staff Report
YWCA of York
Anti-Human-Trafficking Health Fair
The YWCA of York will be holding a Anti-Human-Trafficking Health Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the New York Wire Works, 441 E. Market St.
The fair will bring awareness to the many resources available in the county to support victims and survivors of human trafficking.
Below is a list of some of the organizations and businesses attending:
- Community Care Behavioral Health
- Contact Helpline/PA 211
- WellSpan Health
- Family First Health
- Pennsylvania Immigration Resource Center
- York County District Attorney's Office
For more information, visit www.ywcayork.org.