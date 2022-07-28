York County happenings: Anti-Human Trafficking Health Fair

Staff Report

YWCA of York

Anti-Human-Trafficking Health Fair

The YWCA of York will be holding a Anti-Human-Trafficking Health Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the New York Wire Works, 441 E. Market St.

The fair will bring awareness to the many resources available in the county to support victims and survivors of human trafficking.

Below is a list of some of the organizations and businesses attending:

Community Care Behavioral Health

Contact Helpline/PA 211

WellSpan Health

Family First Health

Pennsylvania Immigration Resource Center

York County District Attorney's Office

For more information, visit www.ywcayork.org.