York County happenings: 'She Kills Monsters'; plan-ahead presentation; Labor Day event

Staff report

TAFE

'She Kills Monsters'

TAFE (Theater Arts for Everyone) will present "She Kills Monsters," with performances Friday through Monday.

The play is about Agnes, who lived an ordinary life until her family died in a car crash. Her deceased sister Tilly and she were never close, but as Agnes is cleaning her sister’s room she discovers Tilly’s love of Dungeons and Dragons and learns about the sister she never knew.

Performances for Friday, Saturday and Sunday will take place at St. Mark's Church, 700 E. Market St. Showtimes are 7 p.m. for Friday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Monday's performance will be held at 7 p.m. at The Adventures Academy, 1720 S. Queen St.

Tickets are $12 online and $10 at the door, with pay-what-you-will tickets available Saturday evening. For more information, visit https://tafepa.org/tickets/shekillmonsters.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill

Plan-ahead presentation

Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Mill Road, will hold a free plan-ahead presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The presentation will be given by Ernie Heffner, president and owner of Heffner Funeral Chapels and Crematory.

To register for the event or for more information, contact Michelle Poole at 717-741-0961 or mpoole@powdermill.com.

York City

Labor Day Celebration in the works

Plans are being made for the City of York’s annual Labor Day Celebration on Monday, Sept. 5, at Kiwanis Lake.

Scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m., the event is sponsored by the city, and Highmark Wholecare is sponsoring the fireworks for the celebration.

A number of food vendors, product vendors and a Kids Zone by Atomic Bounce will be available for patrons as well as performances by Carman Bryant, American Wild, Smitty Bandz, Dave Wilson Band, Ching Blun and Scarlet Rose.

Vendors interested in being a part of the event can contact Diaz Woodard by email at Dwoodard@yorkcity.org or by phone at 717-849-2276. A food permit of $30 is due for all potential food vendors. The regular permit fee for the event is $75 (nonrefundable).

Kiwanis Lake is located at Parkway Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue in York City.

