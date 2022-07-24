York County happenings: Free Narcan; repaving project; grief support

Staff report

York City

Narcan distribution moving

The site of the monthly Narcan distribution in York City will move to the front of City Hall starting Tuesday.

The distribution of the life-saving overdose reversal medication will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. York City Hall is located at 101 S. George St.

The York City Bureau of Health, York/Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission and the York Opioid Collaborative have been collaborating to distribute Narcan, a brand name for the drug naloxone, on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

The distribution previously was held at the Albert S. Weyer Health Center on West Philadelphia Street.

Individuals can pick up Narcan in front of City Hall and receive a brief training session on how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

More:Sights and sounds from the 2022 York State Fair

More:Coroner called to scene in southern York County

York Township

Repaving on Tyler Run Road

Motorists can expect delays when a resurfacing project on Tyler Run Road in York Township begins Monday.

The work will be done on Tyler Run Road from Powder Mill Road to Queen Street. There will be lane restrictions in place during daylight hours, with flaggers providing traffic control, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The $1.4 million project is being done by Kinsley Construction, Inc. of York City and is expected to be completed by Nov. 22.

Hanover

Grief share support group

Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Ave. in Hanover, will be holding a weekly grief share support group, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning this week.

Individuals will learn how to deal with pain from the loss of loved one.

For more information or to register, call 717-632-3954.