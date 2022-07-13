York County happenings: Civil War encampment; school open house

Staff report

Ma & Pa Railroad

Civil War encampment at Muddy Creek Forks

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks is hosting a Civil War Encampment, 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the village, 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road, Airville.

The encampment will include soldiers displaying their routines such as firing-by-the-nine-count and positioning of the rifle during drills. Reenactors from the 87th Pennsylvania Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and give attendees a better understanding of the challenges and sacrifices soldiers faced during this turbulent period in American history. The 87th was a locally organized regiment in York County operating from 1861 to 1865.

Motor car train rides through the scenic Muddy Creek Valley are available at quarter after each hour at $10 for adults, $7 for children and free, under 3. Guided Heritage Village tours are available for ticketed passengers. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.MaAndPaRailroad.com.

York Catholic

Open house

York Catholic High School and Middle School, 601 E. Springettsbury Ave. in York, will be holding an open house on Tuesday.

The event runs from 6-7:30 p.m., and appointments are needed. Prospective students and their families will be able to tour the building, talk to staff and also meet current students.

For more information or to register, call 717-846-8871, ext. 354.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.