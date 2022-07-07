York County happenings: Crash victim; swimming pool opens; meat drawing

Staff report

Lower Chanceford Twp.

Coroner identifies woman who died in crash

A woman who died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Lower Chanceford Township has been identified.

Sharron Dannemann, 64, of Springettsbury Township was a passenger in the vehicle when the driver failed to negotiate a turn, hit a tree and went down in embankment in the area of 123 Paper Mill Road, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Dannemann died as a result of blunt force trauma received in the accident, the coroner's office said. No autopsy was performed.

According to the report, there were other occupants of the vehicle, but no report on their condition was given.

The York Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the wreck.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Codorus State Park

Swimming pool opens

Codorus State Park's swimming pool reopened Thursday after park officials shut it down earlier this year due to a lifeguard shortage.

In May, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources indefinitely closed the pool due to staffing concerns. But the agency announced Thursday that those issues have been resolved and the pool will be open seven days per week again.

The pool features a snack bar, a spray park and a walk-in shallow entrance for nonswimmers and children. The pool is located in the day-use area of the park and has parking adjacent to it.

The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset. Day use areas of the park close at dusk, and the pool is open through Labor Day.

Contact the park office for additional facility information at 717-637-2816.

Dover

Meat drawing at fire company

Union Fire and Hose Co. No. 1 of Dover is holding a meat drawing Friday at the station, 30 E. Canal St., Dover.

Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and meat drawings begin at 7 p.m.

The fire company is collecting school supplies for needy children in our area.

Call Elaine at 717-873-3912 with any questions.