York County happenings: USPS job fairs; public star watch

Staff report

US Postal Service

July Job Fair

The U.S. Postal Service will be holding two local job fairs during July to fill immediate openings for rural carrier associates ($19.50) a hour and city carrier assistants ($18.92) a hour.

The first job fair will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Spring Grove Post Office, 55 W. Jackson St. in Spring Grove.

The second one will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at PeoplesBank Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way in York City.

For more information, visit https://about.usps.com/careers/welcome.htm.

York County Astronomical Society

Free public star watch event

The York County Astronomical Society will be holding a free public star watch event on Saturday at the observatory at John Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

The star watch runs from 8 to 10 p.m. Attendees will get a screened presentation of the behind-the-scenes operations of the Hubble Telescope, along with a guided tour of the night sky.

For more information, visit www.astroyork.com/.

