York County happenings: School supply drive; no buses Monday
U-Stor-It South
School supply drive
The U-Stor-It South, 2786 S. Queen St. in Dallastown, will be holding a school supply drive to benefit the Children's Home of York beginning through Saturday, July 30.
New items need include: pencils, sharpies, glue, tape, paper, crayons, backpacks, erasers, binders, folders, notebooks, pens, etc.
Individuals can drop off their donations from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rabbit Transit
No bus service Monday
Rabbit Transit will not operate its paratransit, fixed route, rabbitEXPRESS or Stop Hopper services on Monday in observance of Independence Day.
All regular service will resume on Tuesday. For more information, visit www.rabbittransit.org or call customer service at 1-800-632-9063.