York County happenings: Fatal crash; pasture walk; Miller family reunion

Staff report

Hanover

Woman dies after 3-vehicle crash

A woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Hanover on Saturday, according to a report by the York County Coroner.

The victim, whose name had not been released Sunday afternoon, died a few hours after the accident was first reported at 11:51 a.m. Saturday at Wilson Avenue and Eisenhower Drive in Hanover, according to the report.

The woman, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, crossed four lanes of traffic before hitting two other cars, the coroner said.

There were multiple passengers in both cars that were hit, but the York County Coroner's office does not provide information on injuries.

Hanover Borough Police are investigating.

Penn State Extension

Pasture walk workshop

The Penn State Extension will be holding a free pasture walk workshop, 6-8 p.m. Thursday at 4095 Colonial Road in Dover.

The workshop will be geared towards horse owners who are inexperienced with pasture management.

There is no registration fee for the event.

For more information, visit extension.psu.edu/pasture-walk-with-extension.

Miller Family

Family reunion planned

The 72nd Annual Miller Family Reunion of the descendants of the late Edward F. Miller and Mary Ann (Rudisill) Miller will be held on Sunday, July 3.

The event will take place at the St. Paul's (Dubs) Church Picnic Grove, 1958 Dubs Church Road in Hanover, and it begins at 12:15 p.m.

Individuals are asked to bring their own main dish, side dishes, place settings and beverages. Chicken and ice cream will be provided.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.