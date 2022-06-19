York County happenings: Folk music concert; Red Lion Felton Band

Satff report

Cross Keys Village 

Folk musician to perform 

Folk musician Jay Smar will perform old time mountain folk and coal mining music at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford. 

The concert will take place in the Nicarry Meeting House, with seating coming on a first come, first served basis. 

Senior Commons at Powder Mill will host a free concert Tuesday, June 28.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill 

Free concert  

Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Mill Road, will be holding a free outdoor summer concert at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. 

The Red Lion Felton Band will perform patriotic tunes and marches. 

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair or blanket to the event. 

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.