York County happenings: Make Music Day; Juneteenth events

Staff report

Cultural Alliance of York County

Make Music Day

The Cultural Alliance of York County will be hosting a Make Music Day on Tuesday throughout York County.

This free day of music and interactive events will allow amateur musicians to share their craft and passion with the community.

Individuals are encouraged to attend an event or even host one.

For more information and a list of events visit www.york365.com.

York College

Juneteenth event

York College will be hosting a Juneteenth talk by Todd Allen at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waldner Performing Arts Center at the campus.

Allen, vice president of diversity affairs at Messiah University, will speak on "Freedom is a Constant Struggle.” Allen is the founder of the Common Ground Project, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching the history of the Civil Rights Movement. For the past 21 years, in partnership with the PNC Foundation, Allen has led the “Returning to the Roots of Civil Rights” bus tour. He is a frequent lecturer on commemorative practices/public memory related to the Civil Rights Movement and also teaches in Messiah’s Communication department.

The program is open to the public and free of charge.

Valley Youth House

Pride and Juneteenth event

The Valley Youth House, 337 W. Market St. in York, will be hosting a Pride and Juneteeth event on Wednesday.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This event is open to any youth in York County who is experiencing homelessness or housing instability, as well as anyone in need of being connected to homeless resources in the area.

For more information, call 717-690-0930.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.