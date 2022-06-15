York County happenings: King Street Jam; astronomy; Relay for Life

Staff report

Parliament Arts Organization

King Street Jam

The Parliament Arts Organization will be hosting the King Street Jam, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday in the Royal Square District of Downtown York.

Nationally recognized musicians will play alongside local musicians throughout the day and evening.

The headlining act is Soul Train Music Award winners Amerie and Onyx.

This year's event will have 15 food vendors, shopping vendors, a VIP lounge and a kid's space. Tickets range from $20 for kids to $100 for the VIP package.

For more information, visit kingstreetjam.com.

York County Astronomical Society

Solar and radio astronomy

The York County Astronomical Society will hold a free public viewing, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the observatory at John Rudy County Park.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about radio astronomy and view the sun through a solar telescope.

The society is also offering a telescope clinic at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.astroyork.com/.

American Cancer Society

Relay for Life

The American Cancer Society will be holding it annual Relay for Life event on Saturday at the York Expo Center, 334 Carlisle Road.

The event runs from 4 to 10 p.m.

This event is open and free to public and will include activities and games, food vendors, vendor and craft fair, demonstrations and performances from local groups and a luminaria ceremony for love ones lost.

Registration is encouraged and can be done by visiting www.relayforlife.org/payork.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.