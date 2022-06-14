York County happenings: Fatal crash; gunshots in city; birthday card design contest

Staff report

I-83

18-year-old dies after crash

An 18-year-old has died after a crash on Interstate 83, the York County Coroner's Office announced.

Adrianna Reith, of Hemlock Drive in Chanceford Township, was driving on I-83 just after 1 a.m. Friday when she lost control of her 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt near Exit 31 (Arsenal Road), the office said in a news release.

Reith was ejected from the vehicle and critically injured. She was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where she died at 6:50 p.m. Friday, according to the release.

There will be no autopsy, but routine toxicology tests will be performed, the coroner's office said.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

York City

Gunshots damage vehicles

Gunshots were fired in York City on Tuesday afternoon, but no people were hurt.

The shots fired incident happened around noon in the 600 block of North Pershing Avenue.

York City Police Lt. Daniel Lentz said two cars were damaged, but no people were struck by the gunfire.

More:'He did not want to shoot': Man charged after Walmart confrontation led to gunfire

York City Police were looking for the suspect or suspects involved but did not have anyone in custody, Lentz said soon after the incident.

Royer's Flowers and Gifts

Birthday card design contest

Royer's Flowers and Gifts is holding its annual birthday card design competition, now through Friday, July 15.

The contest is open to children ages 5-12.

The artist with the winning entry will receive a free bouquet delivery on their birthday.

To enter, individuals can pick up an entry at any store or download one at royers.com/kidsclub.