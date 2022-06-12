York County happenings: Auditions; 'Hello, Dolly!'; JCC golf tournament; Tap Talk

Staff report

Auditions

Gospel choir seeks members

The York County Gospel Choir will hold auditions at 6:30 p.m. Monday and June 20 at Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court.

The choir is looking for singers and instrumentalists. No experience is necessary.

For more information, call Cheryl at 717-659-7288.

Belmont Theatre

"Hello, Dolly!"

The Belmont Theater presents "Hello, Dolly!" through June 19.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St.

Tickets cost $30 for adults, $28 for seniors and $18 for youth.

For more information, visit www.thebelmont.org.

Cross Keys Village

Parkinson's support group

Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford, will be hosting a free Parkinson's support group meeting from 1 to 3:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month.

This month's seminar on Thursday will feature Dr. Mechelle Lewis, associate professor of neurology and pharmacology at Penn State University.

Registration is not required to attend.

For more information, visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/parkinsons.

Master Watershed Stewards

Tap Talk: Woods and Water

The Penn State Master Watershed Stewards will be holding a tap talk on healing York County's waters, 6-8 p.m. Thursday Collusion Tap Works, 105 S. Howard St.

Feature speaker Ted Evgeniadis, Susquehanna riverkeeper, will discuss the state of local streams and the Susquehanna River.

The event is free and is for ages 21 and up.

To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/tap-talks-healing-york-countys-waters.

York JCC

Golf tournament

The York Jewish Community Center will be holding a charity golf tournament Friday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, 2700 Mount Rose Ave.

The tournament will feature a four-person scramble format for $600 per team. The cost includes greens fees and a cart, breakfast, on-course lunch, beverages and an awards dinner banquet.

Proceeds will benefit JCC programs

For more information visit https://yorkjcc.org/fore4kids/.

