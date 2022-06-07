York County happenings: Meat drawing; star watch; Flag Day celebration; blood drive

Staff report

Dover

Meat drawing at fire company

Union Fire and Hose Co No. 1 of Dover will hold a meat drawing on Friday at the station, 30 E. Canal St.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner is served at 6 p.m., with meat drawings at 7 p.m. Other games of chance also available.

Tickets for meat drawings are $10 for a chance at each of the drawings .

The fire company will also be collecting nonperishable food for the Dover Food Bank.

Call Elaine Kroft at 717-292-1392 with any questions.

York County Astronomical Society

Free public star watch

The York County Astronomical Society will be holding a free public star watch, 8-10 p.m. Saturday at the observatory in John Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

Attendees will be given a tour of the night sky through one of the club telescopes.

Donations will be accepted throughout the event.

For more information, visit www.astroyork.com/.

Elks York Lodge

Flag Day celebration

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks York Lodge No. 213 will be holding a Flag Day celebration at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the Veterans Memorial Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden, 1000 Vander Ave.

The event is free for all to attend and will feature keynote speaker retired Army Lt. Col. JT Hand, the Spring Garden Band and a vocalist.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place at the Elks Lodge, 223 N. George St.

New Cumberland

Blood drive

New Cumberland First Church of God, 323 Reno Ave. in New Cumberland, will be holding a blood drive, 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.

All donors are asked to wear a mask the entire time, from entering the church to leaving.

Appointments can be made through the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank by calling 1-800-771-0059 or visiting https://donate.717giveblood.org/donor/schedules/zip.

