York County happenings: Auditions and a play; BIG University

TAFE

Auditions and a performance

TAFE (Theater Arts for Everyone) will hold auditions for the upcoming performance of "She Kills Monsters" at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at St. Mark's, 700 E. Market St.

The show is schedule for performances Friday, July 29, through Monday, Aug. 1.

A performance of "Mirror O' Mirror" is scheduled for this weekend at St. Mark's.

Showtimes are: 7 p.m. Friday at 7 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. The theater is not handicap accessible.

For more information, visit https://tafepa.org.

York College

BIG University

York College, in conjunction with Business Information Group (BIG), will be hosting BIG University on Thursday at York College.

The conference runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will focus on cyber security and IT networks.

The keynote speaker will be Eric O’Neill, an international cybersecurity and counterterrorism expert and the subject of the Universal Studios film “Breach.”

For more information, visit https://businessinformationgroup.com/big-university/.

