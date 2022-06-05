York County happenings: Teen wanted; nurse sentenced; summer camp in city

Staff report

West York

Police looking for teen wanted in shooting

West York Borough Police are seeking a 16-year-old suspect wanted in a drug-related shooting.

An arrest warrant was issued for James D. Abney III of West Manchester Township on Friday, June 3, according to a news release from the department.

Abney is facing charges in a drug-related shooting incident that occurred May 19 on West Princess Street in West York. A vehicle was hit by multiple bullets, but no one was injured, police said at the time.

Although Abney is 16, police intend to charge him as an adult.

Police are looking for information on his whereabouts. He should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

If you have information about where Abney is, contact the West York Borough Police at 717-854-1975 or submit a tip anonymously at www.westyorkcrimewatch.org.

Sentencing

Former nurse stole drugs from hospice patient

A Springettsbury Township woman will lose her nursing license after she admitted stealing painkillers from a hospice patient three years ago.

Dana Aldinger, 55, was sentenced to one year of probation Monday by a federal court judge in Harrisburg. She was also fined $525 and ordered to surrender her license as part of a plea agreement, the U.S. district attorney’s office said.

Aldinger pleaded guilty to a count of theft in connection with health care in December after waiving an indictment by a grand jury, court documents show.

The former licensed practical nurse was accused of stealing at least 15 Oxycodone pills from a patient receiving hospice care at a personal care home where she was an administrator in York County around August 2019. She also allegedly falsified medical records to conceal the theft, court records show.

The charging information in the case stated the value of the pills was less than $100.

Route 15

Project begins early

The work schedule for bridge approach reconstruction on Route 15 just south of Clear Spring Road in York County has changed, PennDOT announced Friday.

Work planned for the weekend beginning Friday, June 17, has changed to the weekend beginning this Friday.

This work is part of a resurfacing and safety improvement project on Route 15 from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County.

Around-the-clock work was done on right-hand lanes this past weekend, and the work will continue next weekend. The northbound passing lanes will be closed at 5:30 p.m. Friday and the southbound lanes at 7 p.m., and the work is expected to be complete by Sunday evening.

This part of the work was previously scheduled for the weekend starting Friday, June 17.

Paving will be performed at a later date. This work is weather permitting.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc of New Enterprise, Bedford County, is the lead contractor on the $19.4 million project. This project is expected to be completed in August 2023.

York City

Register for Summer Parks Program

There's still time to sign up kids for York City's annual Summer Parks Program, which runs from June 20 through July 28.

The program will continue to accept applications until all spots are full. Registration is currently being accepted for programs at Bantz Park, Allen Park, Arles Park and Memorial Park Complex.

The cost to register is a one-time fee of $75 for city residents and $100 for nonresidents.

Fees cover breakfast, lunch and a camp shirt as well as all field trips for the six-week duration of camp.

Applications can be found at www.yorkcity.org and at The City of York Public Works Department, 101 S. George St., second floor, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.