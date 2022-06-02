York County happenings: Autopsy inconclusive; divorce group; Leadership York event

Staff report

Man found in river

Autopsy inconclusive

An autopsy done Wednesday on a 61-year-old man found in the Susquehanna River Memorial Day was inconclusive, the coroner announced.

A preliminary autopsy report released by the York County Corner's Office said more testing will have to be done to determine the manner in which Craig Sellers died and what caused his death.

The autopsy was done at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Sellers, whose last known residence was in Dauphin County, was found unresponsive around 6 p.m. on Memorial Day in the river. The occupants of a passing boat attempted to rescue and resuscitate Sellers, and EMS was dispatched to the area, but he could not be revived.

The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the Goldsboro Marina in Goldsboro, where Deputy Coroner Molly York certified the death.

Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg are investigating the death.

More:Man choked girlfriend, threw her to ground at business, police say

More:York State Fair: Lineup, ticket prices and everything else you need to know

More:Rev those engines: Street Rod Nationals returns to York County this weekend

Calvary Bible Church of Hanover

Divorce care group begins next week

Calvary Bible Church of Hanover, 603 Wilson Ave. in Hanover, will be holding a divorce care support group meeting on Tuesdays through August.

The group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. beginning next week.

For more information or to register, call 717-632-3954.

Leadership York

Social and networking event

Leadership York will be hosting Spark, an annual social and networking event, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Keystone Kidspace, 10 E. Hamilton Ave. in York.

Two awards will be given out during the event, one to Douglas Smallwood Sr. for the Outstanding Alumnus of the year and one to Brian Grimm for Outstanding Partner of the year.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required and can be done by visiting www.leadershipyork.org.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.