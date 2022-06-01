York County happenings: Library closed; mill open house

Staff report

York City

Martin Library closed by heat

Summer reading will have to wait a little while, for adults anyway.

Martin Library, located at 159 E. Market St. in York City, will be closed until Monday because of increased temperatures inside the building, York County Libraries announced Wednesday.

Only the children's center in the library is open for now because the building is under construction. but adult readers can order books to pick up when the library is open.

Patrons can pick up SummerQuest materials for children and teens at any of the other 12 libraries. The summer reading program is kicking off with events from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Kreutz Creek Library, Glatfelter Library or Jacobus Community Park.

Get more information about SummerQuest at yorklibraries.org.

Tours

Mills of York County, Harford County hold open houses

The mills of Southern York County Pa. and Northern Harford County Md. will be hosting area-wide open houses on Saturday and Sunday.

The Muddy Creek Forks Roller Mills will be open for tours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit MaAndPaRailroad.com.

The New Park wind engine, 290 Woolen Mill Road, New Park, will be available for tours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit woolenmillwindengine.com.

Eden Mill, 1617 Eden Mill Road, Pylesville, Maryland, will be available for tours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit edenmill.org.

Wallace-Cross Mill, 15759 Cross Mill Road, Felton, will be available for tours 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit yorkcountypa.gov/parks-recreation.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.