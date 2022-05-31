York County happenings: Cyclist beaten; food pantry; planetarium shows

Staff report

York City

Man allegedly beat cyclist with his own bike

A York City man who faces attempted homicide charges after allegedly beating a cyclist with his own bike was denied bail Thursday.

Jordan J. Davis, 28, who allegedly beat the victim May 11 in York City hours after he was released on separate trespassing charges, is currently being held at York County Prison, according to court records.

Police charged Davis with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

According to a PennLive report, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of East Market Street. Davis reportedly ran east on East Market Street after he beat the bicyclist for nearly two minutes. The victim, whose name has not been released, was in critical condition.

According to court records, a preliminary hearing for Davis is scheduled June 20 before Judge Robert Herman Jr.

Spry Church

Food pantry available

Spry Church, 50 School St., will continue to hold weekly food boxes for families and individuals in need.

The boxes are available for pickup between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings.

For individuals unable to pick up on Thursdays, the pantry will also be open 6-7 p.m. the second Monday of each month.

For more information or to reserve a box, call 717-741-1429 or visit sprychurch.com.

York County Astronomical Society

Planetarium shows on Saturday

The York County Astronomical Society will be holding planetarium shows Saturday at the York Learning Center, 300 E. Seventh Ave. in North York.

The lineup is:

2 p.m.: "One World, One Sky: Big Bird's Adventure" (children's show)

2:40 p.m.: StarWatch

3:20 p.m.: "Forward! To the Moon"

7 p.m.: "Forward! To the Moon"

7:40 p.m.: Starwatch

8:20 p.m.: "From the Earth to the Universe"

Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children, and admission to any second or third show is $1.

For more information, visit www.astroyork.com/.