York County happenings: License plates; Artistic workshop; art exhibit; 'Peter and the Wolf'

Staff report

State Rep. Dawn Keefer

License plate replacement event

State Rep. Dawn Keefer, R-Franklin Township, and the Northern York Regional Police Department will be holding a license plate replacement event on Thursday at Warehouse/Mountain Ridge Regional Church, 32 Big Dam Road in Dillsburg.

Drivers are asked to bring their unexpired Pennsylvania drivers license and current vehicle registration card.

The event is only for those with standard or personalized plates.

Registration is required to attend, go to www.repkeefer.com/events.

Cross Keys Village

Supportive artistic workshop series

Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford, will be holding a free supportive artistic workshop series for individuals dealing with early stages of dementia or Alzheimer's.

The series will be occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for seven consecutive Wednesdays beginning on June 8.

Care partners are encouraged to see this opportunity as a respite and to let their loved ones attend independently.

Pre-screening is required for participants. For more information, call Kim at 717-624-5272 by Wednesday.

York College

Art exhibition at Marketview Arts

York College will be hosting an art exhibition from Jeannine Dabb titled "Fulcrum" at Marketview Arts, 37 W. Philadelphia St.

The exhibit will be open from Thursday through Saturday, July 2.

Dabb will also be offering an artist talk at 6 p.m. Thursday a via Zoom in conjunction with the exhibit opening.

For more information on the exhibit and hours, visit ycp.edu.

Pennsylvania Ballet Academy

'Peter and the Wolf' performance

The Pennsylvania Ballet Academy and the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will be presenting a performance of "Peter and the Wolf" at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pullo Center, on the campus of Penn State York.

Audiences of all ages are welcome to attend.

Tickets start at $37 and can be purchased at pullocenter.york.psu.edu.