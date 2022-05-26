York County happenings: Trash collection delayed; job fair

Staff report

York City

Trash collection delayed for holiday

Garbage collection in York City will be delayed a day because of the Memorial Day holiday Monday.

All regular curbside collections, that includes trash, recycling and yard waste, will be delayed one day.

For specific questions, contact the Public Works Department at 717-849-2245.

All York City offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

York Housing Authority

Job and educational fair

The York Housing Authority will sponsor a multi-employer job and educational fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday outdoors at Parkway Management, 140 Willis Lane.

In the event of inclement weather, the job fair will be postponed to Thursday.

This event aims to help community members meet company representatives from multiple area employers in various industries and explore educational resources available to them. Guests will be able to network with company representatives and learn more about available positions and career training opportunities.

Employers attending this event include FedEx, Chewy, U.S. Postal Service and Harkins Builders. York County School of Technology, HACC, CASA, Crispus Attucks, CareerLink, and the Literacy Council will be attending as well to discuss training and career choices available in York County and beyond.

For more information about this event, contact Regina S. Mitchell, executive director at YHA, at rmitchell@yorkhousing.org or 717-845-2601.