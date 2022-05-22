York County happenings: Four wounded; police seek help; man falls from balcony, dies

Staff report

York City

Four wounded in two shootings within six hours

Three men were injured in a shooting in York City on Saturday. This was the second shooting in the city in the span of six hours, according to police.

York City Police responded to the incident around 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Market Street.

During the investigation, officers discovered three victims with gunshot wounds — two 34-year-old men and a 33-year-old man. All three victims were treated at York Hospital, police said.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Five hours earlier, a separate shooting left a 28-year-old man wounded. That incident happened just before noon Saturday in the 400 block of South Duke Street, according to police.

Individuals with information on either incident can contact York City Police by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org or calling the tip line at 717-849-2204.

West York

Police ask for help

West York Borough Police are asking for the public's help identifying two people involved in a shots fired incident Thursday.

Police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Overbrook Avenue and West Princess Street. At least two people allegedly shot at another person they had a pre-arranged meeting with, hitting his vehicle multiple times. Police said they believe this is not a random incident.

Police are seeking help from area residents who may have witnessed the incident or saw the two fleeing. They are describe as young men in their mid- to late teens, one black and the other white or light skinned, police said. Both were wearing hoodies.

West York Borough Police said they believe the pair fled south on Overbrook after the shooting and then traveled west on foot on West Princess Street.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact West York Borough Police by calling 911 or submitting a tip on West York Crimewatch or Facebook.

Hopewell Township

Man falls from balcony, dies

A Hopewell Township man died Saturday evening after falling off a second-story balcony, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The 62-year-old man, whose name has not been released, fell about 15 to 20 feet while standing on a balcony and power washing, according to a news release.

The coroner's office was dispatched to the 5400 block of Peach Blossom Lane in Hopewell Township, where the man was pronounced dead. The manner of death was ruled an accident caused by blunt force trauma to the head, according to the coroner.

An autopsy will not be done, but a routine state toxicology was obtained, according to the news release.