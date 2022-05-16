York County happenings: Titanic event; butterfly release; ride for HOPE
Calvary Bible Church
Titanic presentation
Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Ave. in Hanover, will be holding an "All Aboard Titanic" presentation at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The presentation will feature a dramatic presentation of the Rev. John Harper's evangelistic experiences as the Titanic was sinking and Eva Hart's testimony of her experiences.
Admission to the event is free with a freewill offering taking place.
Cross Keys Village
Butterfly release
Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford, will hold a free butterfly release day beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21.
This family-centered day will include a petting zoo and live music.
The event is held to benefit the Good Samaritan Fund at Cross Keys Village.
For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to donate, visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/butterfly.
Twin Rose Lady Riders
Ride for HOPE
The Twin Rose Lady Riders will hold a charity poker run to benefit HOPE, Help for Oncology Problems and Emotional Support, at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The self-guided tour starts and ends at the York Motorcycle Club, 2333 Whiteford Road..
Cost is $15 per person, with a top prize of $100.
For more information, visit www.twinroseladyriders.com.
New Cumberland
Organ recital
New Cumberland First Church of God, 323 Reno Ave. in New Cumberland, will be holding a organ recital at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Along with the organ music, some hymns, solos and duets will also be performed.
The event is open to all.