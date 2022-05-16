York County happenings: Titanic event; butterfly release; ride for HOPE

Staff report

Calvary Bible Church

Titanic presentation

Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Ave. in Hanover, will be holding an "All Aboard Titanic" presentation at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The presentation will feature a dramatic presentation of the Rev. John Harper's evangelistic experiences as the Titanic was sinking and Eva Hart's testimony of her experiences.

Admission to the event is free with a freewill offering taking place.

Cross Keys Village

Butterfly release

Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford, will hold a free butterfly release day beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21.

This family-centered day will include a petting zoo and live music.

The event is held to benefit the Good Samaritan Fund at Cross Keys Village.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to donate, visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/butterfly.

Twin Rose Lady Riders

Ride for HOPE

The Twin Rose Lady Riders will hold a charity poker run to benefit HOPE, Help for Oncology Problems and Emotional Support, at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The self-guided tour starts and ends at the York Motorcycle Club, 2333 Whiteford Road..

Cost is $15 per person, with a top prize of $100.

For more information, visit www.twinroseladyriders.com.

New Cumberland

Organ recital

New Cumberland First Church of God, 323 Reno Ave. in New Cumberland, will be holding a organ recital at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Along with the organ music, some hymns, solos and duets will also be performed.

The event is open to all.

