York County happenings: Supplies needed; Huey helicopter; book, bake and plant sale

Staff report

LifePath Ministries

Donations needed

LifePath Ministries will be holding a donation drive at U-Stor-It South, 2786 S. Queen St. in Dallastown, from now until Tuesday, May 31.

Some of items needed include:

Toiletries (soap, toothpaste, razors, shampoo)

Canned food

Detergent

Crackers

Napkins

Paper towels

Disposable cups, plates, cutlery

Food pouches (chicken, tuna)

Trash bags

Bottled water

For more information, call 717-741-2202.

Red Land Community Library

New date for Huey helicopter

A restored Huey helicopter will land at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Newberry Commons Shopping Center, 70 Newberry Commons in Goldsboro.

The landing is part of the Red Land Community Library programs and displays about the Vietnam War.

For more information, visit www.yorklibraries.org/etters-red-land.

Dover Community Library

Book, bake and plant sale

Dover Community Library will hold a book, bake and plant sale net week at Brookside Park, 4054 Fox Run Road in Dover Township.

Hours for sale are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 19-20; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22.

Gently used books, CDs, DVDs, baked goods and plants will be available for purchase.

All proceeds benefit library programs.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.