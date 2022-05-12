York County happenings: Supplies needed; Huey helicopter; book, bake and plant sale
LifePath Ministries
Donations needed
LifePath Ministries will be holding a donation drive at U-Stor-It South, 2786 S. Queen St. in Dallastown, from now until Tuesday, May 31.
Some of items needed include:
- Toiletries (soap, toothpaste, razors, shampoo)
- Canned food
- Detergent
- Crackers
- Napkins
- Paper towels
- Disposable cups, plates, cutlery
- Food pouches (chicken, tuna)
- Trash bags
- Bottled water
For more information, call 717-741-2202.
Red Land Community Library
New date for Huey helicopter
A restored Huey helicopter will land at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Newberry Commons Shopping Center, 70 Newberry Commons in Goldsboro.
The landing is part of the Red Land Community Library programs and displays about the Vietnam War.
For more information, visit www.yorklibraries.org/etters-red-land.
Dover Community Library
Book, bake and plant sale
Dover Community Library will hold a book, bake and plant sale net week at Brookside Park, 4054 Fox Run Road in Dover Township.
Hours for sale are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 19-20; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22.
Gently used books, CDs, DVDs, baked goods and plants will be available for purchase.
All proceeds benefit library programs.