York County happenings: Supplies needed; Huey helicopter; book, bake and plant sale

Staff report

LifePath Ministries 

Donations needed 

LifePath Ministries will be holding a donation drive at U-Stor-It South, 2786 S. Queen St. in Dallastown, from now until Tuesday, May 31. 

Some of items needed include: 

  • Toiletries (soap, toothpaste, razors, shampoo) 
  • Canned food
  • Detergent 
  • Crackers 
  • Napkins 
  • Paper towels 
  • Disposable cups, plates, cutlery
  • Food pouches (chicken, tuna) 
  • Trash bags 
  • Bottled water 

For more information, call 717-741-2202. 

From left, food service manager Carol Sechrist and guest advocate Scott Beattie serve lunch while following new COVID-19 prevention guidelines at LifePath Christian Ministries in York City, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Red Land Community Library 

New date for Huey helicopter 

A restored Huey helicopter will land at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Newberry Commons Shopping Center, 70 Newberry Commons in Goldsboro. 

The landing is part of the Red Land Community Library programs and displays about the Vietnam War. 

For more information, visit www.yorklibraries.org/etters-red-land

The Liberty War Bird Association offers rides inside a fully-restored Huey 823, UH-1H helicopter, to group members at Gilbert Field in West Manchester Township, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Huey 823 was flown in Vietnam as part of the 170th Assault Helicopter Company. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Dover Community Library 

Book, bake and plant sale 

Dover Community Library will hold a book, bake and plant sale net week at Brookside Park, 4054 Fox Run Road in Dover Township.

Hours for sale are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 19-20; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22.

Gently used books, CDs, DVDs, baked goods and plants will be available for purchase. 

All proceeds benefit library programs. 

