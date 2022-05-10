York County happenings: Miss Pennsylvania; astronomy; Ma & Pa Railroad volunteer training

Staff report

York Sertoma Club

Miss Pennsylvania to speak

The York Sertoma Club will host a speaking engagement from Miss Pennsylvania Meghan Sinisi at noon Thursday, May 26, at Wyndham Garden York, 2000 Loucks Road.

Sinisi will present her perspectives on autism, along with its effects on hearing and speech.

The event is free, but registration is required by Friday.

For more information or to register, email SertomaClubofYork@gmail.com.

Astronomical Society

Starwatch, clinics and planetarium shows

The York County Astronomical Society will be holding a public starwatch and a solar and radio astronomy clinic at the observation area at John Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

The public starwatch will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Attendees will be shown a host of astronomical events.

The solar and radio astronomy clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. Attendees will also be able to view the sun through the society's solar telescope.

Both events are free and open to public, with donations being accepted.

The society also will be holding the following shows at the planetarium at the York Learning Center, 301 E. Sixth Ave.:

On Friday: 7 p.m., Quest for Extrasolar Worlds; 7:40 p.m., Starwatch; 8:20 p.m., The Sun, Our Living Star.

On Saturday: 2 p.m., One World, One Sky; 2:40 p.m., Starwatch; 3:20 p.m., Flight Adventures.

Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children. Admission to any second or third show is $1.

For more information, visit AstroYork.com.

Ma & Pa Railroad

Volunteer training day

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village, 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road in Airville, will be holding a volunteer training day for the upcoming season from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The museum is looking for individuals interested in being: store clerks, historical interpreters, mill interpreters, tour guides and motorcar train operators.

Reservations are required to attend and can be made by emailing volunteer@MaAndPaRailroad.com.

