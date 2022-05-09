York County happenings: Yard sale; fire company events; social healing

Staff report

York College

Social healing symposium 

York College, in partnership with Millersville University, Lincoln University and the Mid-Atlantic Family Council, will hold a free via Zoom social healing symposium, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. 

This annual symposium brings together researchers, educators, policy makers and community leaders. 

The keynote address will be presented by Marinda Kathryn Harrell-Levy, associate professor of human development and family studies at Penn State University, Brandywine, a research associate of the Center for the Study of Higher Education, director of "Scream Like Someone's Listening," a trauma-informed, anti-racist group in Delaware County, and executive board member and youth adviser for the Media Area Chapter of the NAACP.

Go to https://bit.ly/3N2tyJ5 for more information. 

Marinda Harrell-Levy will give the keynote address during York College's symposium on social healing on Friday.

Senior Commons

Community yard sale 

The Senior Commons at Powder Mill located at 1775 Powder Mill Rd., will be holding a community yard sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. 

A variety of items will be available to purchase, and refreshments will also be available to purchase. 

Individuals interested in purchasing a space for a $10 donation can call 717-741-0961 for more information. 

Dover fire company

Union Fire & Hose Co. plans events 

Union Fire & Hose Co. No. 1 of Dover, 30 E. Canal Road in Dover, will be holding a meat drawing/dinner, tool bingo and a Cash and Gun bash. 

The meat drawing and dinner will be held on Friday, with dinner served at 6 p.m. and the meat drawing to follow at 7 p.m. 

Tickets cost $10 for the drawing, and items will also be collected for the SPCA. 

For more information, contact Elaine Kroft at 717-292-1392. 

A tool bingo will be held on Sunday, June 12, with doors opening at noon and bingo beginning at 2 p.m. 

Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door. 

Finally, a Cash and Gun Bash will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6. 

For tickets or more information on either of these events, call Louise at  717-586-9394. 

