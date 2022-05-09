York County happenings: Yard sale; fire company events; social healing

Staff report

York College

Social healing symposium

York College, in partnership with Millersville University, Lincoln University and the Mid-Atlantic Family Council, will hold a free via Zoom social healing symposium, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

This annual symposium brings together researchers, educators, policy makers and community leaders.

The keynote address will be presented by Marinda Kathryn Harrell-Levy, associate professor of human development and family studies at Penn State University, Brandywine, a research associate of the Center for the Study of Higher Education, director of "Scream Like Someone's Listening," a trauma-informed, anti-racist group in Delaware County, and executive board member and youth adviser for the Media Area Chapter of the NAACP.

Go to https://bit.ly/3N2tyJ5 for more information.

Senior Commons

Community yard sale

The Senior Commons at Powder Mill located at 1775 Powder Mill Rd., will be holding a community yard sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

A variety of items will be available to purchase, and refreshments will also be available to purchase.

Individuals interested in purchasing a space for a $10 donation can call 717-741-0961 for more information.

Dover fire company

Union Fire & Hose Co. plans events

Union Fire & Hose Co. No. 1 of Dover, 30 E. Canal Road in Dover, will be holding a meat drawing/dinner, tool bingo and a Cash and Gun bash.

The meat drawing and dinner will be held on Friday, with dinner served at 6 p.m. and the meat drawing to follow at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 for the drawing, and items will also be collected for the SPCA.

For more information, contact Elaine Kroft at 717-292-1392.

A tool bingo will be held on Sunday, June 12, with doors opening at noon and bingo beginning at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Finally, a Cash and Gun Bash will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6.

For tickets or more information on either of these events, call Louise at 717-586-9394.

