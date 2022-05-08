York County happenings: dementia education; free pressure gauge testing

York Dispatch

Cross Keys Village

Free dementia educational seminar

Cross Keys Village will hold a free dementia educational seminar, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday at Church of the Open Door East York Campus, 4075 E. Market St.

The following topics will be discussed: What to expect as the disease progresses; how to communicate better; techniques and approaches to different stages; simple activity and games updated medical advances; Registration is required to attend.

For more information or to register, call 717-843-1504 or visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/difference.

Penn State Extension

Free pressure gauge testing for canners

Canning food with a pressure canner requires an accurate dial gauge to ensure food safety. Penn State Extension will offer free pressure gauge testing from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the York County Extension Office, 2401 Pleasant Valley, Road No. 148.

Registration is not required for this free event. Participants need to bring only the dial gauge canner lid or gauge, not the entire canner. Weighted gauges do not require testing.