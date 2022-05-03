York County happenings: Food Truck Friday; Blessing of the Bikes; free shredding; and more

Staff report

Springettsbury Township

Food Truck Friday

Springettsbury Township will begin its annual Food Truck Friday this week, with trucks available 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays at Springettsbury Park, 1501 Mount Zion Road.

Food truck Friday runs through Sept. 30.

Food trucks will set up in the southwest section of the park, at the corner of Whiteford Road and Mount Zion Road.

There is no admission, and individuals will pay as they eat.

St. Patrick Church

Blessing of the Bikes

St. Patrick's Parish Church, 219 S. Beaver St., will hold a "Blessing of the Bikes" at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The blessing will take place in the parking lot on the corner of East College Avenue and South Beaver Street.

The entire community is welcome to attend the event.

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans

Free spring shredding event

Steve Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City, will be sponsoring a free spring shredding event, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the York City Hall parking lot, 101 N. George St.

“I’m very glad to be able to offer to my constituents this free and safe way to dispose of personal documents to help protect them from identity theft,” Hill-Evans said.

Eureka Fire Co.

Benefit Dance for HOPE

A benefit dance for HOPE will be held on Saturday, May 7 at the Eureka Fire Co. 82 N. Main St. in Stewartstown. The dance runs from 6 to 10 p.m.

The Doug Lester Band will perform and provide the music for the evening.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be for sale.

Door prizes and raffles will also be held.

Cost is $20 per ticket.

For more information or tickets, contact Barb at 717-309-3824 or Jim at 443-876-6744.

Cross Keys Village

Memory Care Basics Series

The Cross Keys Village located at 2990 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford will be holding a free memory care basics series, 1-3 p.m. on three consecutive Wednesdays beginning May 11.

The series will be broken into the following:

May 11: DFA Certification/Types of dementia

May 18: Disease progression/Understanding GEM levels

May 25: Current research and cognitive testing

The deadline to register is Monday.

For more information or to register, call Kim at 717-624-5272 or visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/basics.

