York County happenings: Book and rummage sales; new play festival

Staff report

Mason-Dixon Public Library 

Spring used book and art sale 

Friends of the Mason-Dixon Public Library, 250 Bailey Drive in Stewartstown, will be holding a spring used book and art sale from Thursday through Saturday. 

Hours of the sale are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 

All proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase new books and media for the library. 

For more information call 717-993-2404. 

Red Lion 

Church holds rummage sale 

Chapel Church, 3050 Cape Horn Road in Red Lion, will be holding a rummage sale Thursday through Saturday. 

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.  

The sale will be held in the Parish Hall, located behind the church. 

Morra Harris wrote "The Bergerac Simulation," which has been selected as the winner of York College's JL Smith New Play Festival.

York College 

JL Smith New Play Festival 

York College's JL Smith New Play Festival has announced Morra Harris as the winner of the full-length play competition. 

Harris, a Pittsburgh-area resident, wrote "The Bergerac Simulation," which was selected as the winner. 

A staged reading of the play will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Friday.  

In addition, six 10-minute plays will be presented via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday. 

For more information, visit www.ycp.edu/

