York County happenings: Book and rummage sales; new play festival

Mason-Dixon Public Library

Spring used book and art sale

Friends of the Mason-Dixon Public Library, 250 Bailey Drive in Stewartstown, will be holding a spring used book and art sale from Thursday through Saturday.

Hours of the sale are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

All proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase new books and media for the library.

For more information call 717-993-2404.

Red Lion

Church holds rummage sale

Chapel Church, 3050 Cape Horn Road in Red Lion, will be holding a rummage sale Thursday through Saturday.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The sale will be held in the Parish Hall, located behind the church.

York College

JL Smith New Play Festival

York College's JL Smith New Play Festival has announced Morra Harris as the winner of the full-length play competition.

Harris, a Pittsburgh-area resident, wrote "The Bergerac Simulation," which was selected as the winner.

A staged reading of the play will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Friday.

In addition, six 10-minute plays will be presented via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, visit www.ycp.edu/.

