York County happenings: Lifeguard positions; Drug Take Back Day

Staff report

Codorus State Park

Lifeguard positions available

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is now accepting applications for open lifeguard positions available at Corodus State Park in Hanover.

The parks system will pay for initial lifeguarding certifications for new staff, the DCNR said.

Starting pay is $15.49 a hour, with a typical 37.5 hours per week schedule.

For more information or to apply, visit www.employment.pa.gov.

Fairview Township

Drug Take Back Day

Crossroads Middle School will be a site for the Drug Enforcement Administration's Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Those with unused or expired prescription medications can take them to the school, 535 Fishing Creek Road in Lewisberry, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and turn them in for safe disposal.

West Shore School District is doing this in conjunction with Fairview Township Police and the York Opioid Collaborative.