York County happenings: Bridge repair; Holocaust Remembrance; blood screening

Staff report

Harrisburg

Night work to repair bridge

Night work was scheduled to begin Sunday on Interstate 83's John Harris Memorial Bridge in Harrisburg.

Workers will repair the bridge deck and barrier in the southbound lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, according to the state Department of Transportation. The work is expected to take about three weeks to complete.

Lane restrictions will be in place from Cameron Street, just north of the Second Street Exit (Exit 43) in Harrisburg, to the Cumberland County line.

York JCC

Yom Hashoah ceremony and Holocaust exhibit

The York Jewish Community Center, 2000 Hollywood Drive, will be holding a Yom Hashoah ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day. A Holocaust exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Registration is required to attend the ceremony, while the Holocaust exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information on either event, visit yorkjcc.org/yomhashoah.

Red Lion

Blood screening event

St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 45 First Ave. in Red Lion, will be holding a blood screening event 6:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Participants can get screening done for 33 specific blood tests for $47 per person.

The screening includes cholesterol and triglyceride levels, glucose level, blood cell and mineral counts, and checks for liver and kidney disease, among other tests.

For more information or to register for the event, call 1-800-234-8888.