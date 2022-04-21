York County happenings: Planetarium programs; ballroom dance; art exhibit; and more

Staff report

York County Astronomical Society

Planetarium programs

The York County Astronomical Society will be holding two programs, one for older family members and one for young children.

The program for older family members, "A Part Of The Sky Called Orion" and "Distant Worlds: Alien Life," will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The children's program, which features "One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure" and "Defying Gravity: It Is Rocket Science," will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

Both programs will take place at the York Learning Center, 301 E. Sixth Avenue in North York.

Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

For more information, visit AstroYork.com.

York USA Dance

Ballroom dance party

The York USA Dance Chapter 3008 will hold a ballroom dance 2-5:30 p.m. Sunday at Alert Fire Hall, 3118 N. George St. in Emigsville.

A special free pre-dance beginning Viennese waltz class for those already familiar with basic waltz will be taught by Clement Ho from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Participants in the free class are asked to stay to help set up for the afternoon’s dance.

The dance will feature a beginner-intermediate foxtrot lesson from 2 to 3 p.m., with open dancing to follow from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 for members and $14 for guests.

For more information, email yorkchapter3008@gmail.com or call 717-885-6370.

York Art Association

Art exhibition and reception

The York Art Association, 220 S. Marshall St., will open the spring members exhibition with a reception, 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

One hundred regional artists will have work on display with prizes awarded to top artists in each category.

The exhibition will also be open to the public through Sunday, May 22. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2-4 p.m. Sundays.

York Catholic

Concert, art show and other events

York Catholic Middle and High School, 601 E. Springettsbury Ave., will be holding the following public events:

A spring concert will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday. The concert will feature students in concert band, choir and jazz band. Admission is free.

An art show will be shown 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

An open house will take place 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday by appointment. Perspective students and there families will be able to tour the building and meet students and staff members.

A "Night at the Races" event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Prizes, raffles and food and drink will be provided. Cost is $40 per person, and attendees must be 21 and older.

For more information on any of these events, visit yorkcatholic.org/calendar/.

York College

Mental Health Awareness Month

York College will hold two free virtual mental health awareness programs in conjunction with mental health awareness month on Monday.

The first program will be a 9 a.m. discussion led by Jakki Williams, an associate professor at North Carolina A&T, and will focus on a three-step (relax, listen and intend) meditation.

The second program is a 7 p.m. lecture by health psychologist Kelly McGonigal that will focus on "The Upside of Stress."

To register for the for the programs, visit https://bit.ly/3Osl67H.

Agency on Aging

Healthy Steps, A Matter of Balance classes

The York County Area Agency on Aging will be holding these healthy steps and balance classes:

A Healthy Steps in Motion class will be held 1-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, May 2-25, at the Visiting Nurse Association of Spring Grove and Hanover, 440 Madison St. in Hanover. Deadline to register is Monday.

A Healthy Steps for Older Adults class will be held 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, June 28 and July 5, at Hayshire United Church of Christ, 100 Haybrook Drive. Deadline to register is Monday, June 20.

A Matter of Balance class will be held 1-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, July 13-Aug. 8, at Spry Church, 50 School St. in York Township. Deadline to register is Wednesday, July 6.

To register or more information on any of these classes, call Faye at 717-852-4902, ext. 1044.