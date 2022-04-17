York County happenings: 'Steel Magnolias'; death ruled homicide

Staff report

Belmont Theatre

'Steel Magnolias'

The Belmont Theatre, 27 S. Belmont St., presents "Steel Magnolias" in the Grumbacher Studio starting Friday.

The classic play by Robert Harling centers on the beauty shop in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where six women trade advice and repartee until a death draws out strength and love that pulls them together.

The play runs Friday through May 1. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 for adults, $28 for seniors 62+ and $18 for youth 18 and under, with an additional $2 fee per ticket at the box office and online.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thebelmont.org.

Coroner's office

Adams County man's death ruled homicide

The York County Coroner's Office has ruled the shooting death of an Adams County man to be homicide.

Michael Deyton, 42, of Conewago Township, Adams County, died Thursday as a result of gunshot wounds to the torso, the coroner's office said.

He died around 6:45 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, where he was taken after being shot earlier Thursday outside his home in the 600 block of Linden Avenue. The shooting occurred following an altercation with another person, the coroner's office stated.

Conewago Township Police in Adams County are investigating the incident.