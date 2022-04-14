York County happenings: No buses on Easter; one-room schoolhouses; Parkinson's group

Staff report

Rabbit Transit

No service on Easter

Rabbit Transit will not operate any services on Sunday in observance of Easter.

All regular services will resume on Monday.

For more information, call 717-846-RIDE or 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org.

Stewartstown Historical Society

One-room schoolhouses

The Stewartstown Historical Society will be holding a free program on one-room schoolhouses in Fawn, East and North Hopewell townships at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The program will be held at Stewartstown Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St. in Stewartstown.

For more information, visit www.stewhist.org/index.html.

Cross Keys Village

Parkinson's education and support group

Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford, will be holding a free Parkinson's education and support group meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday.

This seminar will focus on using Neurographic art is a way to cope with tremors, anxiety, chronic pain and grief.

For more information, visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/parkinsons.