York County happenings: No buses on Easter; one-room schoolhouses; Parkinson's group
Rabbit Transit
No service on Easter
Rabbit Transit will not operate any services on Sunday in observance of Easter.
All regular services will resume on Monday.
For more information, call 717-846-RIDE or 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org.
Stewartstown Historical Society
One-room schoolhouses
The Stewartstown Historical Society will be holding a free program on one-room schoolhouses in Fawn, East and North Hopewell townships at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The program will be held at Stewartstown Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St. in Stewartstown.
For more information, visit www.stewhist.org/index.html.
Cross Keys Village
Parkinson's education and support group
Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford, will be holding a free Parkinson's education and support group meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday.
This seminar will focus on using Neurographic art is a way to cope with tremors, anxiety, chronic pain and grief.
For more information, visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/parkinsons.