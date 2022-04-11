York County happenings: Good Friday events

Staff report

Cross Roads

Good Friday service

Round Hill Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 7362 Church Road in Cross Roads, will be having a special service on Good Friday.

The service runs from noon to 3 p.m. Friday. Seven area pastors and church leaders will be focusing on the last seven words Jesus spoke from the cross.

People are invited to come as they are and stay as long as they wish.

For further information, contact Ron Dorn at rdorn09@gmail.com or 717-801-2784.

YMCA

Good Friday Breakfast

The YMCA of the Roses, which is the result of the merger between the Lancaster Family YMCA and the YMCA of York and York County, is bringing back the YMCA’s Good Friday Breakfast for its 67th year.

The YMCA’s Good Friday Breakfast is a community gathering that brings people of faith together to mark the holy day with an inspirational message and ecumenical worship service.

The event will be held at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. The guest speaker will be Pastor Gerald Simmons, of Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, whose message will focus on the theme “The Greatest Price Ever Paid.”

Tickets are $20 a person or $160 for a table of eight and can be purchased online at friday.rosesymca.org.